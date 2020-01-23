Lenovo K11 Clears NBTC Certification: Might Hit Shelves Soon

ENGLISH

    Lenovo might soon bring a new smartphone in its budget-friendly 'K' series. The upcoming handset is said to be the Lenovo K1 which has been certified by multiple platforms already in the past. Now, the device has received certification from another notable platform which indicates an upcoming launch.

    Lenovo K11 Online Certification Details

    The Lenovo K11 has been certified from NBTC in Thailand. It has been listed with the XT2053-3 model number. While the listing confirms its existence, the hardware and software feature has been unspecified. But, as the handset has been leaked a couple of times in the past, some of its features have also surfaced online.

    Last year, the handset was suggested by the Android Enterprise directory. The website's listing indicated a 6.2-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. For the selfie camera, there will be a waterdrop notch.

    The leaks in the past have also indicated a triple camera module at the rear panel. Only a 12MP primary sensor was revealed and the remaining sensor is yet to be disclosed. But looking at the past trend, we can expect an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a depth lens.

    Lenovo is likely to use an entry-level MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and launch the device with 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. The device is said to ship with Android Pie OS. The device is tipped to feature a fingerprint scanner at the rear for security.

    There will likely be a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and other standard connectivity options like VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Also, a 3,300 mAh battery has been tipped.

    We would like to reiterate that these specifications are based on the previous leaks and should be taken as a grain of salt. Lenovo is yet to announce the arrival of K11 in India and other markets and it remains to be seen in which price bucket it is introduced.

