Lenovo K12 Note Renders Leak Possible Design

It looks like the Lenovo K10 Note is all set to get its sequel with the launch of the K12 Note sometime soon. We say so as the renders revealing the possible design of the device have been leaked online. From the design that is suggested, it looks like this upcoming Lenovo smartphone will be a rebadged Moto G9 Play that came to India as Moto G9.

Lenovo K12 Note Renders

As per the leaked renders of the Lenovo K12 Note that were leaked by the well-known Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the device appears to have skipped the Moto M logo on the fingerprint sensor at the rear. Instead, it has the Lenovo branding at the bottom of the rear panel. It is believed that it will be launched in Blue and Green color options.

Lenovo K12 Note. Basically same as Moto G9 (Play) but with slower 15W charging pic.twitter.com/AiqQBmRdsZ — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) October 29, 2020

Lenovo K12 Note Rumored Specs

When it comes to rumored specifications, the Lenovo K12 Note is speculated to feature a battery that has 15W fast-charging support instead of 20W support. As of now, of remains unknown if the other specifications of this smartphone in question will be similar to those of the Moto G9.

If it is a rebranded Moto G9 Play, then we can expect the Lenovo K12 Note to flaunt a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a waterdrop notch at the top to house the selfie camera sensor and a screen-to-body ratio of 87%. The hardware aspects of the device include an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, which is further expandable via a microSD card.

The Lenovo K12 Note is likely to run Android 10 topped with a clean stock OS on top. And, we can expect a water-resistance certification as well. Moving on to its rear, it looks like the Lenovo smartphone will arrive with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The other aspects that are believed to be a part of the Lenovo K12 Note include an 8MP selfie camera sensor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery with TurboPower fast-charging support and standard connectivity aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and more.

