Lenovo K8, K8 Plus and K8 Note to get Android Oreo update next year

Lenovo had unveiled the K8 Note in India couple of months back. Soon after that, the K8 and K8 Plus were also launched.

If you use any of the aforementioned smartphones, we have a good news. These are the only Lenovo devices that will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update. The information comes from the company's official website. However, the Android 8.0 Oreo update will not be rolled out to the K8 series smartphones before next year. The K8 will be first one to receive the update in June 2018.

Whereas the K8 Note and K8 Plus users will have to wait until July 2018. Currently, all of them run on Stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Since Stock Android doesn't take much time for upgrades, it is unclear why Lenovo is taking so long to release the Oreo update.

Android Oreo update will add a lot of new features to the smartphones including picture-in-picture mode. This mode will let users simultaneously watch YouTube videos and use other apps. This feature is already available on the current version of iOS. However, users can only watch videos running on Safari web browser. The YouTube app does not allow any such feature on iOS as well.

Another feature that makes Oreo a much better improvement over Android Nougat is the notification visuals. Users will be able to view the notifications with much clarity and with several options provided for each notification.

Always-on display along with auto fill has also been provided in Oreo update as well. Auto-fill allows signing into apps more quickly and easily. There are also several options available for any text selection made on Android Oreo.

Google is calling the feature smart selection as it provides users with additional options according to the text selected. For example, if you select an address, Oreo will offer you an option to look it up on Maps.