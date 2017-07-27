Lenovo K8 Note with Helio X20 spotted on Geekbsench

Lenovo is teasing the launch of a killer device in the Note series for the past few days. We expect to witness the launch of the K7 Note at the event.

In the meantime, a mystery Lenovo K8 Note has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing sheds light on some of the key specifications of the device. Based on the benchmark listing, it looks like the Lenovo K8 Note will be equipped with a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 chipset that is teamed up with 4GB RAM.

It is speculated that there will be another variant of the device that might make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Also, the listing points out that the alleged Lenovo K8 Note will be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and will be updated to the upcoming Android O update in the coming months.

As mentioned above, so long Lenovo has been teasing that it will be launching a killer device in August. Given that the K6 Note is a powerhouse with the Snapdragon 430 SoC we definitely know that its successor - the K7 Note will not be a meager performer.

The existing rumors and speculations point out that the upcoming Lenovo K7 Note might be launched with a 5.5-inch display and Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage capacity. Now, this adds to the speculation that the device spotted on the Geekbench database might be launched in another variant with a Snapdragon SoC.