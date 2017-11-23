Lenovo K8 Note gets a price cut of Rs. 1,000

Lenovo K8 Note was launched in India in August in two memory variants. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 13,999.

Just three months after the launch, Lenovo has slashed the price of the K8 Note by Rs. 1,000. The 3GB and 4GB variants of the smartphone are now available at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. Lenovo K8 Note is exclusively available for purchase on Amazon India and it is offered Venom Black and Fine Gold options. Amazon has some special offers for the K8 Note customers.

Customers can avail 3/6/9 months No Cost EMI option on both the variants of the smartphone. Moreover, Idea is offering additional 64GB of 4G data along with unlimited calls for 56 days on a recharge of Rs. 343. Also, buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs. 300 on eBooks purchased from Kindle app.

As a reminder, the Lenovo K8 Note comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 178-degree wide viewing angle and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 SoC manufactured using the 20nm process. Like we have mentioned earlier, the device offers 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The storage space is further expandable via a microSD card.

Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with stock Android experience, the Lenovo smartphone draws power from a 4000mAh battery that supports Turbo Charging as well.

On the optics front, the K8 Note features a dual-lens rear camera with 13MP and 5MP sensors. The dual-lens camera is claimed to capture shots with the Bokeh effect. Up front, there is a 13MP sensor with Pro Mode, Beautify Mode and selfie flash.

Further, the handset boasts features such as Dolby Atmos, TheaterMax, and a dedicated Music key targeted at the entertainment enthusiasts. Also, Lenovo K8 Note has a water-repellent nano-coating that makes it resistant to accidental splashes of water.