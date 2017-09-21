Lenovo K8 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage to go on sale today via Flipkart

Lenovo announced the K8 Plus smartphone earlier this month as a Flipkart exclusive. Though two variants of the device were launched, the company listed only the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for sale at Rs. 10,999.

At the launch, Lenovo has announced that the top end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space will be released sometime during the festive season. Now, it looks the company appears to be all set to make the top end model of the K8 Plus available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The pricing of this specific variant remains unknown for now.

According to the product page listing on Flipkart, the Lenovo K8 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity will be launched on September 21. The page tips that the price tag will be around Rs. 11,999. The device will be available in Venom Black and Fine Gold color options.

Flipkart appears to be having a few special and attractive offers for the buyers preferring to get their hands laid on the Lenovo K8 Plus. And, the product page listing warns us that the festive edition model of the smartphone will be available only in limited stocks. It looks like the 3G variant of the Lenovo smartphone will also available at a discounted price.

Talking about the specifications, the Lenovo K8 Plus has been launched with a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p IPS display with the Gorilla Glass protection on top. At its heart, there operates a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor clocked at 2.4GHz. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, this smartphone comes with stock Android that is free from customizations just like the Lenovo K8 Note.

The imaging department comprises of a dual camera setup at the rear with a 13MP main camera sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, Pro Mode, Beautify Mode and an 84-degree wide angle lens. The other aspects on board the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and a 4,000mAh battery.