Lenovo Legion Duel Product Page Goes Live In India; Launch Imminent

Lenovo Legion Duel device has been one of the highly-rated smartphones dedicated to gaming. The smartphone with the flagship Snapdragon 865+ processor and 16GB RAM is considered a powerful device that is currently available in select markets of Europe and China. Now, the Lenovo Legion Duel is set to make its debut in the Indian market as well.

Lenovo Legion Duel In India

The product page for the Lenovo Legion Duel has gone live at the Lenovo India official website, which suggests an imminent launch and availability in the country. Currently, the Lenovo India page shows a caveat that the phone is not sold in India. However, the updated product tells a different story, suggesting that the premium gaming smartphone will be available in India soon.

Lenovo Legion Duel Features

Lenovo Legion Duel is the first smartphone under the Legion branding. As a gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion Duel flaunts a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also one of the first phones to draw power from the Snapdragon 865 chip, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The Lenovo Legion Duel also packs the game acceleration engine (GAE), which is enabled by the long-press ultrasonic buttons on either side of the smartphone. Several other features enhance the overall gaming experience on the device. For one, users can simply shake the Legion Duel to change the view while gaming. This also helps to take a quick glance at the enemy's location and other viewing angles. Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Lenovo Legion Duel India Launch

Lenovo Legion Duel gaming smartphone has been in a tough battle with similar gaming phones like the Asus ROG series. While both offer advanced features with overclocked CPUs dedicated to gaming, they are still pretty expensive. Presently, the Lenovo Legion Duel starts from CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 39,159).

The higher 16GB RAM variant that is currently available only in the European market costs EUR 999 (around Rs. 87,759). For now, the Indian pricing and India launch are still under wraps. But once it launches, it could be a costly affair.

