Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone Listed At Retailer Website; Key Features Confirmed

Lenovo has confirmed the launch of its new gaming smartphone which will be launched under the 'Legion' moniker. The device will be launched on July 22 in China. The device has been leaked multiple times in the past few months giving us details on the hardware. Its official launch is just a few weeks away and the device has been spotted at an online retailers website which gives out some more details on its features.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone Listed Online

As per a listing on JD.com, the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will launch with 90W fast technology. The listing, however, doesn't reveal the battery capacity. The handset will be launched with the Qualcomm's flagship processor Snapdragon 865+ processor which has been confirmed via leaks in the past as well.

Also, the device is confirmed to launch with 144Hz display, but its size and panel type remain unknown at the moment. Since the device will offer this higher refresh rate, we can expect an FHD+ resolution.

It remains to be seen if the device will offer a punch-hole display design or a standard waterdrop notch. The handset also paid a visit to AnTuTu which is a popular mobile benchmark website. The device was listed with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage option. The device will likely launch with Android 10 OS and will have Legion UI skin on top.

The imaging setup is said to comprise a dual-lens module at the rear housing a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots. The device might employ a 20MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls.

The company will be hosting an online launch event on July 22 for the launch which will begin at 7.30 PM CST (5.45 PM IST). The company has not announced its launch details for the global market, but it shouldn't be far away.

