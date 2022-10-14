Lenovo ThinkPhone Incoming With Solid Specifications: Rugged Like A ThinkBook? News oi -Vivek

Lenovo ThinkBook laptops have a long-standing reputation for being rugged, high-fidelity, business laptops. It now looks like Lenovo is leveraging IBM's branding to launch a high-end smartphone called the ThinkPhone.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPhone is a high-end Android smartphone, based on Motorola "Bronco". Will it be any different from a typical Motorola smartphone? Or will it bring rugged phones back into business? Let's have a look.

Lenovo ThinkPhone Details

As per the leak by 91Mobiles and prominent leaker Ivan Blass, the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPhone carries an XT-2309 model number just like the Motorola Bronco. The leaked renders clearly indicate that the Lenovo ThinkPhone will boast a ThinkPhone branding at the back just like the ThinkBooks.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone seems to have a premium design with a glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame. The smartphone is also expected to carry an FHD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, just like the recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 8/12GB of RAM. The device is said to have a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP wide-angle lens, 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera. Hence, the smartphone is expected to be focused primarily on performance rather than cameras.

Considering all these features and specifications, the Lenovo ThinkPhone if it ever launches is likely to be an expensive smartphone. Given the phone is directed towards business users, the phone should have some exclusive features that will distinguish it from the Apples and Samsungs out there.

New Breed Of Business Phones?

With mainstream smartphones receiving the same set of features, the demand for dedicated business smartphones has declined. Can Lenovo ThinkPhone start a new era of dedicated business phones? Lenovo is trying to resurrect a new breed of modern business smartphones with the ThinkPhone. But will it succeed where Blackberry and Nokia failed remains to be seen.

While Samsung and Apple are currently serving the needs of business users, there is still a void in the dedicated business smartphone market. A business smartphone should not only have high-end hardware but should also have rock-solid and secure software.

