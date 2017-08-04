Lenovo will no longer use the VIBE Pure UI on its future smartphones

Lenovo has announced that it will stop using the Vibe Pure UI on its future smartphones and will rather use stock Android. The announcement is made a few days shy of the K8 Note launch which is the first smartphone among the lot from Lenovo that will boast the feature. Lenovo K8 Note boasts Android Nougat 7.1.1 out-of-the-box.

Officials from Lenovo confirmed that the decision has been motivated by consumer feedback.

Anuj Sharma, Lenovo India's head of marketing said during an interview, "What we have done in last 11 months is we looked at what we had in terms of software perspective. We have been close to the consumers and we saw what they were asking for. There was a certain trend and we have now decided to cut the Vibe Pure UI off from our phones. So you will now get the stock Android which consumers have been asking for. There's no more Vibe UI going forward and we are moving to complete stock Android for all our future Lenovo phones. This is a huge transition for our business perspective."

Lenovo will, however, introduce few changes to the stock Android version to incorporate the Dolby Atmos and TheaterMax technology to its devices. Apart from these changes, the UI will be clean stock Android.

Since Lenovo will be using a stock Android version, it is safe to assume that the brand will push Android updates faster than ever without complications.

Lenovo K8 Note will be launched on August 9, 2017, and Lenovo claims that the device will boast a 'killer' performance.