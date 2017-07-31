Lenovo K8 Note will be launched in India on August 9

We have been coming across several teasers from Lenovo regarding an upcoming smartphone to be launched in the Note lineup in India.

So long, there were claims that the Lenovo K8 Note will be launched in the country instead of the K7 Note but there was no clarity on when exactly the device will be unveiled. Lenovo India has taken to its official Facebook account over the weekend to confirm that the launch of the K8 Note will happen on August 9 in the country.

The Facebook post reads, "After a lot of guesses, most of you got it right! We are bringing to you the #LenovoK8Note that will #KillTheOrdinary smartphones & stand way ahead of its competition! Are you ready to see it uncaging on 09.08.17?"

Notably, the Lenovo K8 Note will be the successor to the K6 Note that was launched in the last year. According to the company, the upcoming device will definitely kill the ordinary smartphones in the market that will stand in its way giving it a competition.

In the last week, the alleged Lenovo K8 Note was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database shedding light on some of the key specifications of the device. Going by the benchmark listing, the upcoming Lenovo smartphone is likely to feature a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 chipset that is coupled with 4GB RAM. It is likely that Lenovo could launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon variant of the device as well. The listing shows that the K8 Note will be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and that it will receive the Android O update once it is official.