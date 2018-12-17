Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast Edition could be the world's first smartphone with 12 GB RAM

The competition in the Android smartphone segment is never going to end, especially when it comes to specs sheet. After OnePlus launching India's first smartphone, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with whopping 10 GB RAM, we can only imagine what other OEMs can do, and here is an answer from Lenovo.

According to a leak just like OnePlus, Lenovo will be launching a special edition of the Lenovo Z5s, called as the Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast, and the key specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online. According to the leak, the Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast Edition could be the world's first smartphone with whopping 12 GB of RAM.

Here are the already know details/tech specs about the Lenovo Z5s, the upcoming flagship smartphone from Lenovo with never see hardware configuration on an Android smartphone. The Lenovo Z5s and the Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast Edition will launch on the 18th of December 2018.

Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast specifications

Just like the Lenovo Z5s, the Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast (Lenovo L78071) is expected to launch in China. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with whopping 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device offers Android 9 Pie with ZUI 10 skin on top.

As of now, most Android smartphones come with either 4/6 GB of RAM, which should be sufficient for the daily operation of the smartphone. Having more amount of RAM, say 12 GB will help the device to keep app the background apps in the memory at all the time, which does consume a bit of battery as well.

With the launch of the Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast smartphone, the company will set a new benchmark in the smartphone segment, where more and more smartphone makers are expected to launch a device with 12 GB or more amount of RAM, just to showcase that their smartphone is the best in terms of hardware.

What do you think about the "quest for hardware?" How much amount of RAM is too much and how much RAM does your phone have? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.