Lenovo Z5s launch confirmed for December 6, with in-display camera and more

There are many smartphone manufacturers who are gearing up to launch their new devices this month. Lenovo is also planning introduced a new smartphone before the end this month. The company is holding a launch event on December 6, where it is going to unveil the Lenovo Z5s. Lenovo has confirmed the launch information by posting an invite on Weibo. The USP of the smartphone will be its in-display front camera.

According to reports, the Lenovo Z5s is said to come with the on-screen camera sensor. But this one will not like the one which is going to come with Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4. The front camera sensor on both the smartphones is placed on the top-left corner. The Lenovo Z5s will have it on the corner where the notification bar appears.

One the optical front, the smartphone is said to sport triple rear camera sensors placed vertically. Lenovo Z5s already received the 3C and MIIT certification in China.

According to TENAA listing, the smartphone is said to launch with a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The screen also carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Lenovo Z5s use an LCD display manufactured by BOE. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor.

The smartphone will be fuelled by a 3,210mAh battery with fast charging support. On the software front, the Lenovo Z5s will come with Android 8.1 Oreo-based ZUI 10 out of the box.

Apart from Lenovo, there are other manufacturers are also planning to an introduced a new smartphone in December. Meizu is planning to launch the Meizu 16th smartphone on December 5. Samsung will announce the Galaxy A8s on December, ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 launch date is set on December 11. The Vivo NEX 2 is also speculated to launch on December 11. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be announced in China on December.