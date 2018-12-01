Lenovo Z5S' hand-on video gives a peek into hole-cutout displays

The camera hole seems to be the next trend in the smartphone industry, and it seems all set to replace the controversial notch that was introduced with Apple's iPhone X.

But, we didn't have an idea of how the concept will look in person, until now. Sparrow News seems to have gotten their hands on a hands-on video of the Lenovo Z5S, which sports a circular cutout that only houses the front camera.

With Huawei and Samsung considering hole-style cutouts on their smartphones, there's a good chance that at least one phone in the future will have such a display.

The hole-cutout still looks so noticeable feature, but it's such a small imposition on the screen, even the querulous users will forgive it. At least, until we have a new technology that can place the camera beneath the display.

Sparrow News also spilled a few of the Lenovo Z5S' specifications. The device is said to feature a 6.4-inch display with 18:9 screen of unspecified resolution. it will be backed by a 3210mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

On the camera front, the device will come equipped with a three-camera setup. Other specifications include a Snapdragon 8150 processor, which is yet to come on smartphones.

Besides, Huawei Nova 4 also seems to be bringing the same design to eliminate the notch on the screens. The phone made an appearance at a concert in China (via WinFuture.de).

The unannounced Nova 4 will have the camera cutout placed on the top left corner of the display. This will leave a lot of free space on the screen for users to enjoy the real estate of the device. This might be a really good news for users who have criticized the notch in the past.