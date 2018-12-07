Lenovo Z5s new teaser reveals triple-rear camera setup and December 18 launch

Lenovo, the Chinese multinational company was expected to launch its latest upper mid-range smartphone yesterday. Instead, the company has shared a new teaser of the upcoming smartphone and has revealed a new release date of the smartphone. The teaser shared by the company confirms that the smartphone will make its way to the market officially on December 18 this year.

Lenovo will be launching its next smartphone the Lenovo Z5s at its global headquarters which is situated in its hometown China on December 18. The Lenovo Z5s will be the first smartphone by the company to feature a triple-lens rear camera setup. With this, the device will join the bandwagon of smartphones with triple rear camera module similar to the ones offered by Samsung and Huawei smartphones.

Chang Cheng, VP Lenovo Group, had shared a post on Weibo which shows the new poster for the Lenovo Z5s smartphone. The shared post confirms that the device will be launched on December 18. Further, the image shared on Weibo by Lenovo Mobile account highlights the gradient colour pattern of the smartphone and the triple-lens rear camera module.

The triple-rear camera setup on the Lenovo Z5s is stacked vertically and resembles the recently launched Huawei Mate 20 Pro's rear camera setup. While the dual-lens setup is placed together, the third lens is placed at a small distance from the rest. The LED flash unit is placed a bit further quite similar to the Huawei's latest release.

As of now, the information on the camera specifications is scarce and it still remains to be seen what all sensors the rear camera will pack. Besides, the Lenovo Z5s is speculated to come with an in-display camera up front similar that of Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4. The in-display camera at the front of the display will allow for a larger screen surface with an edge-to-edge display design.

Currently, this is the primary information we have on the upcoming Lenovo Z5s smartphone and as the device is slated to launch only after some time we can expect more details to surface online. To stay updated with more latest technology news, stay tuned with us.