    Lenovo Z6 Launched In China: Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Reader, And More

    By
    |

    Lenovo has launched the anticipated Z6 smartphone in China. The latest entrant is the third device in the Z6 series besides the Z6 Pro and the Z6 Youth Edition which were launched earlier this year. The Lenovo Z6 brings along a competent set of features to the table such as triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 730 chipset, and an in-display fingerprint reader, and more.

    Lenovo Z6 Officially Announced With Snapdragon 730 SoC

     

    Lenovo Z6 Hardware And Software Features:

    The Lenovo Z6 sports an OLED display measuring 6.39-inch with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch on top that houses the front camera. The display incorporates a fingerprint reader for added security.

    For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 24MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP secondary, and a 5MP depth sensor. As for selfies, the device packs a 16MP snapper up front. Under the hood, an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset powers the smartphone clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with microSD card support.

    In the software department, the Lenovo Z6 makes use of Android Pie layered with ZUI 11 interface. The handset features a Game Turbo mode for the enhanced gaming experience. The connectivity aspects include Bluetooth, 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, and Wi-Fi, etc. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

    Lenovo Z6 Pricing And Availability:

    The base model of the Lenovo Z6 with 6GB+64GB configuration has been priced at RMB 1,899 (Rs. 18,941 approx). The 6GB+128GB storage variant comes with RMB 2,099 (approx Rs. 20,950) and the top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage carries a price tag of RMB 2,499 (Rs. 24,943 approx).

    The handset is going up for sale in China from July 9. As of now, Lenovo has not confirmed the launch date of the Z6 in India and other markets. We will update you on the global availability of the Lenovo Z6, so stay tuned with us.

    lenovo news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
