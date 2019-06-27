Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition Officially Announced With Snapdragon X50 Modem News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lenovo Z6 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone by the Chinese smartphone brand which was launched back in April this year. The device comes with some top-of-the-line features such as a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a triple-rear camera setup and more. Now, the company has announced a 5G variant of the device in the market.

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition Officially Launched:

The Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G edition has been launched in the company's hometown China. The smartphone features similar hardware as the standard Z6 Pro. The primary difference between both the devices is the support for 5G connectivity. The smartphone flaunts a 6.39-inch AMOLED display panel.

The display delivers a full HD+ resolution and also supports HDR10 for high-resolution media playback on streaming platforms. The display incorporates a fingerprint reader as a measure of biometric authentication. The Z6 Pro 5G also integrates quad cameras at the rear.

The rear camera module packs a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The device comes with a Hyper Video, Super Night Scene, Dual Scene, and various other shooting modes. The front camera packs a 32MP sensor to capture selfies and for video chats.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor which is combined with up to 12GB RAM and a 512GB of internal storage. It will ship with Android Pie OS topped with ZUI 11 interface. The handset is powered by a 4,000mAh battery unit which supports 27W fast charging.

The other major difference between the Z6 Pro standard and the 5G model is that the later packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 modem for 5G connectivity. The connectivity aspects are similar to the non 5G variant. The device comes with Wi-Fi, dual GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC, etc. It will come with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

