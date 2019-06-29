Lenovo Z6 Slated To Be Unveiled In July – What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following the launch of the Lenovo Z6 Pro in April and Z6 Lite/Youth Edition last month, the company appears to be in plans to launch a new Z6 smartphone in its home market in July. Well, the company's VP Chang Cheng has confirmed the name of the device last week and has been revealing a few specifications of the same.

Now, almost all the specifications of this smartphone have been teased online. These specifications have been spotted on Weibo. And, this leak gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Lenovo smatphone.

Lenovo Z6 Specifications

The Lenovo Z6 will get the power from a Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of the flagship Snapdragon 855 used by the Z6 Pro and Snapdragon 710 used by the Z6 Lite/Youth Edition. The device was spotted on a Geekbench listing hinting at the presence of 8GB RAM.

At its rear, the Lenovo smartphone in the making features triple camera sensors stacked vertically at the top left corner. It is likely to comprise a primary 24MP Sony IMX576 with f/1.8 aperture and four-in-one pixel binding technology, a secondary 8MP telephoto lens for 2x loss-less zoom and up to 8x hybrid zoom and a third 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera will be a 16MP sensor with AI beauty and other features.

When it comes to the battery capacity, the Lenovo Z6 is likely to be fueled by a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The package is likely to be bundled with a 15W charger. Furthermore, the leaked posts reveal that the smartphone will weigh in at 159 grams and have a thickness of 8mm despite the capacious battery. It is likely to have a roll cage design like the ThinkPad laptops and feature a curved frame. The rear of this smartphone is said to have 10 layers of nano-scale coating to create a dazzling 3D effect.

What We Think About Lenovo Z6

As of now, there are is an official confirmation regarding the existence of the Lenovo Z6 and a few of its specifications. Otherwise, there is no confirmation on the launch date of the smartphone. We can expect it to be a stiff rival to the similarly priced smartphones from other brands.

