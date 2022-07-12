Just In
- 14 min ago Redmi K50i Confirmed To Sport Dimensity 8100 SoC; India Launch Set For July 20
- 32 min ago James Webb Telescope Looks Back Into The Past; Shares First-Ever Images Of Remote Galaxies
- 51 min ago Nothing Phone (1) Launch: Watch Live Stream, Expected Specs And Price
- 2 hrs ago Apple iOS 16 Beta Available Now With Upgraded Features: How To Install On Your iPhone?
Don't Miss
- News Godavari water level crosses third warning mark in Telangana's Bhadrachalam
- Finance Gold Prices Slip to $1730/oz; More Fall Anticipated For Lustrous Metal
- Movies Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan Co-Star Sadia Khateeb Says She Owes Her Film Career To Her Brother
- Sports Mo Farah's shocking past: 4-time Olympics champion says he was brought into UK under another child's name
- Lifestyle Expert Article: Want More Out Of Your Life? Quit Smoking, Quit Smoking, Quit Smoking!
- Automobiles Facelifted MG Hector SUV Could Feature Semi-Autonomous Driving Aids
- Travel The Cliffs Of Moher: Shaped by the Gods
- Education BSF Constable Admit Card 2022 Released, Steps To Download BSF Tradesman Call Letter On rectt.bsf.gov.in
LeTV Y2 Pro, An iPhone 13 Pro Clone Costs Just Rs. 7,000
A few months back, LeTV, a Chinese brand took the wraps off an entry-level smartphone - the LeTV Y1 Pro in the country. Now, the company has unveiled a new smartphone, which comes as a sequel to the existing model. The latest offering from the company is the LeTV Y2 Pro, which has been launched in the company's home market.
LeTV Y2 Pro, An iPhone 13 Pro Clone
The LeTV Y2 Pro flaunts a 6.5-inch display and comes with support for split-screen operations. In terms of hardware, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The smartphone from LeTV features a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor.
The LeTV Y2 Pro runs Android 11 topped with Huawei HMS service rather than Google's GMS. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within and there is no word regarding the fast-charging support. Also, the smartphone comes with biometric features such as face unlock and a fingerprint sensor.
This new offering from the Chinese brand comes in three color variants, including Electric Blue, Magic Night Black, and Summer Orange.
Though the specs are on par with those we can see on any other entry-level offering from other brands on the market, it looks exactly mimic that of the iPhone 13 Pro.
LeTV Y2 Pro Price
If you are in plans to buy the iPhone 13 Pro, then you need to pay over Rs. 1,00,000. However, the LeTV offering costs a lot cheaper, priced starting from Rs. 7,000. Though LeTV is eying for a comeback, its availability is limited and it definitely will not be on par with the user experience offered by iPhones.
The LeTV Y2 Pro has been launched in three storage variants. Of these, the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at 599 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,000). The mid-range variant features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,500) and the high-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 11,800).
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086