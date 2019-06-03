Just In
LG Smartphone With Triple Camera Leaks - Specs Suggest Cheaper Cost
The Indian smartphone market is dominated by Chinese brands including Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus. These brands have surpassed the tech giants such as Samsung, LG and Apple in terms of number of units sold. To change this trend, Samsung came up with the Galaxy M series smartphones. Now, it looks like LG is also in plans to bring such a series to the Indian market.
As per a report by 91mobiles, LG is working on a new smartphone to be launched in the Indian market. This smartphone will be a budget device and will be an online-only series. Also, the leaked renders of the upcoming LG smartphone suggest that it will feature triple cameras at its rear stacked vertically at the top left corner.
LG Smartphone Renders Leak
As of now, the name of this LG smartphone in the making is not known but the report claims that it will be an affordable offering that is targeted at those who want to buy a value for money offering. The renders of this smartphone show a triple-camera setup at the rear. The rear panel has a gradient color scheme, which is become a standard feature on smartphones these days.
Talking about the triple cameras at the rear, the three sensors are stacked vertically with the third one positioned inside a red ring. The LED flash module is seen below the camera arrangement. There appears to be a circular physical fingerprint sensor at the rear and the LG logo is seen at the bottom of the rear panel.
Moving on to the other aspects of this smartphone, the renders show that there are power and volume buttons positioned at the right. The antenna lines are seen at the top and bottom edges of the device. One of the images of the device as seen above hints that there will be a FullVision display and support for AI features. We can expect it to borrow many features from the company's flagship V and G series phones.
LG Has To Face A Tough Battle
While we are yet to get an official confirmation from LG regarding this budget smartphone in the making, we are sure that the company will face a tough challenge. Already, Xiaomi, Realme and other companies have established their presence in the budget market segment and online portals. But it is not impossible for the South Korean giant has Samsung Galaxy M series managed to sell over 2 million units in just 70 days of their launch.