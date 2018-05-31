LG discreetly launches the V35 ThinQ with Snapdragon 845

LG has unveiled its V35 ThinQ without much fanfare. The smartphone series has now moved to Snapdragon 845 chipset. The smartphone borrows most of its design elements from the V30S ThinQ and upgrades to 6GB of RAM.

The LG V35 ThinQ adorns a 6-inch OLED display with HDR10 support. The camera department also witnessed some upgrades, mostly by borrowing the dual 16 MP camera from the LG G7 ThinQ. It packs a 16MP + 13MP dual camera setup. The front shooter has now been bumped to 8MP in contrast to 5MP on previous variants. It also features the Super Bright Camera mode (pixel binning) seen on the G7.

The smartphone has company's signature Quad DAC and various sound upgrades such as DTS:X (with 3D virtualization up to 7.1 audio). The smartphone will come bundled with a pair of Bang & Olufsen headphones.

Additionally, the device has IP68 water resistance, similar to LG's other flagships. The smartphone draws power from a 3,300mAh battery which is 10 percent larger compared to G7's battery. It also supports wireless charging and Quick Charge 3.0.

As mentioned earlier, the V35 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage, and support for external memory. The phone will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box plus the ThinQ smarts.

What's interesting that the smartphone doesn't feature a notch on the display. We have seen LG going with the notch display for its G7 flagship. The device heavily is priced at $900, making it one of the most expensive phones in US market. AT&T will start taking pre-orders on June 1, units will be available on June 8.

Besides, LG has shown off what it calls the world's first 77-inch transparent flexible OLED display. Blending its transparent and rollable OLED display techs in a single display shows how ahead the company has come in terms of its development. The new panel is capable of the standard Ultra HD (UHD) resolution of 3840 × 2160 with 40 percent transparency.

While these new technologies might make to your living rooms in the future, they won't be useful if you are planning to purchase a new TV set.