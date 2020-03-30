LG Ditches G-Series In Favor Of New 5G-Ready Smartphone Series: Report News oi-Rohit Arora

A report from a South Korean publication claims that LG has decided to put an end to its popular flagship 'G-Series' smartphone line-up. The company is planning to introduce an entirely new smartphone series with a focus on design, display and connectivity. The new series could be powered by the Qualcomm's 7-series chipsets and will offer 5G-enabled handsets at slightly reasonable price-point than the rival devices.

If the report is to be believed, the anticipated LG G9 ThinQ smartphone might never make it to the market. The LG G9 ThinQ had been making news from a while now and was expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. In that case, the LG G10 (G9X ThinQ) is also dead before seeing any possible leaks and renders.

The popular G-series handsets might be replaced by reasonably priced 5G-enabled LG smartphones with support for dual-displays, just like the recently launched LG V60 ThinQ. As far as specifications are concerned, the mystery LG smartphones are expected to flaunt big 6.7-inch displays, quad-lens camera setups and decently sized 4,000mAh battery cells.

The underlying chipset will not be the flagship SD865 SoC but chipsets from Qualcomm's 7th-series line-up, probably the SD765G.

As per the report, LG plans to populate the market with its 5G-enabled value flagship and premium smartphones in the coming months. The Indian market might not be LG's focus considering the current 5G-network state and tough competition from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and BBK Electronics' subsidiaries.

Interestingly, the Korean media report also talks about the company's plans to revive the good old Chocolate phone which made its debut in the year 2006. The feature phone carried the model number- LG VX8500 and was a slider cellphone with a focus on music. It is not clear how the company plans to reintroduce the Chocolate series phones in the smartphone era but the idea sounds pretty interesting.

Overall, we are sad that we won't get to see the LG G9 ThinQ and it successors. The G-series smartphones have always offered excellent display, camera and audio performance. We can only hope to see LG's mystery value flagship smartphone and the V-series handsets in future.

