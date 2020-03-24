ENGLISH

    LG G9 ThinQ Expected To Launch With Snapdragon 765G Chipset: Report

    LG has been rumored to be working on the flagship G9 ThinQ smartphone for quite some time. The upcoming smartphone will be the successor to the G8 ThinQ and was expected to launch at the MWC 2020 event. But, since the launch got delayed, its arrival timeline has become a mystery. But, a new leak has shed some insight into the hardware which we expect.

    The report suggests that the upcoming LG G9 ThinQ would instead be a mid-range smartphone, rather than being a premium offering. But, the company is said to keep the pricing affordable while without compromising on the hardware.

    The LG G9 ThinQ is now tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 765G processor. This chipset comes with a modem for 5G connectivity and is currently being used by the recently launched Nokia 8.3 5G and ZTE Axon 11 Pro 5G smartphone.

    Previously, the LG G9 ThinQ's CAD-based renders and a leaked video revealed the design of the device. The device was then seen sporting an almost bezel-less display which also incorporated a fingerprint scanner for security.

    However, we currently don't know what display type it will be accommodated with and what will be its resolution. The leaked renders also confirmed a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom.

    The unit might be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. It is worth mentioning that the leaks in the past had also suggested the Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, but the new leak suggests otherwise.

    So, the specifications of the device can only be confirmed if the company spills some beans via teasers and leaks. We will keep you posted on the details.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 17:06 [IST]
