LG files patent for a smartphone with 16-lens camera setup

LG is reportedly working on a smartphone that will pack 16 cameras. At least that's what the new patent spotted by LetsGoDigital describes. It seems that the company isn't done after putting five cameras on its flagship V40 ThinQ. The smartphone comes with three rear and two front-facing cameras.

Samsung has already upped the ante with its latest Galaxy A9 by bringing four rear cameras for the first time on a smartphone. Light, which made a 16-lens camera last year, is also said to be working on a smartphone that will have 9 camera sensors.

The latest patent filed by LG suggests that the company might have already started working on the device, which will trump the previous aforementioned smartphones. The 16 lenses will be arranged in 4 x 4 matrix layout at the back of the smartphone.

The cameras will take multiple perspectives in a single shot, describes the patent. The technology will let users take moving 3D pictures, and will make it easier to replace objects in photos due to the additional data taken with each picture.

LG is also planning to place a mirror at the bottom of the 16 lenses which will make it easier for users to click selfies. This also means that the smartphone will incorporate a new technology that will skip the front-facing shooter in favor of an edge-to-edge display sans the notch.

A device with 16-lenses will also allow for many new features. But this goes without saying that not all patent filings come fruition, and there's no certainty that LG will be making this product. Housing 16 cameras on a smartphone will be a huge leap from the four camera setup.

Besides, LG has also filed a trademark application for few names for its foldable smartphone. LG applied for three new name registrations on November 21 with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The company could name its smartphone Flex, Foldi, and Duplex, as the names were under Class 9 that is specific to smartphones.