LG G6 spotted running Android 8.0 Oreo on Geekbench

After the release of Android 8.0 Oreo, LG had revealed a list of its smartphones that will be updated to the latest iteration of Android. Needless to say, 2017 flagships LG G6 and LG V30 top that list.

The company, however, did not announce any specific timeline for the Android Oreo rollout for the smartphones. Well, it seems like at least one LG smartphone will receive the Android Oreo update by the end of this year. We are talking about the LG G6, which was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site running Android 8.0 Oreo. This clearly suggests the company is testing the new software.

On Geekbench, the smartphone has scored 1858 points in single-core test and 4137 points in the multi-core test. It is also listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The LG G6 was launched in India back in April this year. The smartphone came pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat OS at the time of the launch.

As for the rest of the specifications, the device sports a 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2,880×1,440 pixels. It comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable (up to 2TB) internal storage.

Speaking of the cameras, the LG G6 has a rear dual camera system that comprises of two 13MP sensors. There is also a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

The smartphone draws its energy from a 3,300mAh battery that offers Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. In addition, the LG G6 features a fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible), 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, NFC, Water and Dust Resistant support, UX 6.0, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.