LG G7 to reportedly feature an advanced iris scanner

A new patent by LG has shed light on the company's plans to develop an advanced iris scanner. And, it is speculated that this scanner might be ready right in time for the launch of the LG G7, the next generation flagship smartphone.

According to a Dutch site LetsGoDigital via GSMArena, the iris scanner likely to be featured on the LG G7 might not only unlock the smartphone but also help users protect the sensitive information that is stored in the smartphone.

The report adds that the iris scanner will check the biometric characteristics of the eye and set up with a light screen and a dark screen as the iris changes in size based on the amount of light that gets to it. The iris scanner will then check what the user is looking at. If the user is the owner of the phone, then the sensitive app will be made accessible.

Iris scanners usually work with infrared light. LG has developed a camera that can switch from infrared to a normal one. Apparently, only fewer cameras and sensors are at the front and this will lead to a smaller and narrower top bezel.

Going by the recent reports, the LG G7 is tipped to bestow a 5.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is likely to make use of the Snapdragon 845 SoC that is expected to power the flagship devices launching next year. This processor is believed to be teamed up with 128GB storage capacity and 6GB RAM. A 3500mAh battery is expected to power up the smartphone with support for fast charging.

The concept renders of the LG G7 were out recently and these renders show a dual 8MP camera setup at the front and a dual 16MP camera setup at the rear. The device with a full-screen design is believed to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. There are reports that the LG G7 might be launched early next year and will be made available in the second quarter and we are yet to see when the device will see the light of the day.