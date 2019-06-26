LG G8 ThinQ India Launch Set For August 2019 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The technology trade fair MWC 2019 which concluded at the end of February has been a show floor for various brands. At the event, numerous technology brands showcased their upcoming products. LG, the South Korean tech giant unveiled the premium G8 ThinQ smartphone during the event. Now, the company is prepping up to launch the device in India.

LG G8 ThinQ India Launch Details:

The LG G8 ThinQ will be officially hitting the shelves in August in India. The information about the device's availability has been revealed by Advait Vaidya, Business Head - Mobile Computing, LG India. According to him, the smartphone will be available for sale sometime in August 2019.

However, he has not revealed any specific day for the launch. It is also not known for what price the device will be sold in India and on which platform it will be available. If we go by the leaks, then the LG G8 ThinQ might be available for sub Rs. 55,000 price range in the country.

LG G8 ThinQ Highlight Features:

The LG G8 ThinQ is a premium device which has a MIL- STD810 certification adding to its durability. The smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor with Adreno 640 GPU. This is the first LG smartphone that runs on the latest flagship Qualcomm chipset. It comes in single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

The smartphone supports an external microSD card of up to 2TB. This will take care of the all storage needs on the device. The smartphone will run on Android Pie OS. The device offers a 6.1-inch FullVison OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 1440 x 3120 pixel screen resolution.

Notably, the smartphone features a Crystal Sound OLED technology which doubles the display as an audio amplifier. For optics, there is a 12MP (f/1.5) sensor, a 16MP (f/1.9) sensor and a 12MP lens at the rear panel stacked horizontally. Up front, the device is equipped with an 8MP (f/1.7) and a 3D ToF lens sensor for video chats and selfies.

The fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication is also mounted at the back of the device. The LG G8 ThinQ is water and dust resistant and is powered by a 3,750mAh battery unit which supports Quick Charging technology.

