LG G8 ThinQ now available for pre-order: Costs Rs 55,250

LG recently unveiled the LG G8 ThinQ and the LG V50 ThinQ at MWC 2019. These are the latest set of flagship smartphones from LG with a top of the line specifications and a premium design. The LG G8 ThinQ is now available for pre-order in the home market, and here is everything you need to know.

The LG G8 ThinQ price and availability

The LG G8 ThinQ is now available for pre-order in South Korea (from 15th of March to 21st of March) with a price tag of 897,600 Korean Won or Rs 55,250 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone costs slightly less than the LG G7+ ThinQ (considering the launch price), and the pre-order unit comes with a complimentary screen replacement policy for a year (from the day of purchase) and a soft silicone case.

LG G8 ThinQ specifications

The LG G8 ThinQ comes with a 6.1-inch P-OLED display with QHD+ resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels), offering a taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the device, coupled with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The phone does feature a microSD card for additional storage expansion (up to 2 TB).

The LG G8 ThinQ in total has four cameras (three on the back and one on the front). The primary camera unit constitutes of a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, a 16 MP super wide angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The phone boasts an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/1.7 aperture.

The LG G8 ThinQ is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and is also MIL-STD 810G certified for added durability. The smartphone has an all-glass design, and the G8 ThinQ is one of the few smartphones with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack with a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The dual stereo speaker setup is powered DTS: X 3D Surround Sound.

The smartphone has a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via USB type C port and the smartphone also supports Qi-based wireless charging. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the LG G8 ThinQ in India.

