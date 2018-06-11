LG G8 ThinQ might come with a 4K resolution display

LG recently launched its V35 ThinQ following the advent of the G7 ThinQ smartphones. Later this year, the company is also expected to launch another Snapdragon 845-equipped flagship device. The smartphone is said to come under the LG G8 ThinQ moniker.

The G7 ThinQ comes with an LCD display while the V35 ThinQ uses an OLED screen. According to a reliable tipster named Ice Universe, new information about the LG G8 ThinQ hinting at early 2019 launch has emerged. The leakster claims the G8 would be coming with an LCD panel and it will be carrying support for the 4K resolution.

Most of the flagship smartphones in the market come equipped with either FHD+ or QHD+ resolution. LG is one of the first companies to sell QHD resolution supported smartphones. There is no confirmation on why the company has planned to increase the resolution for the 2019 flagship. It is said that the G8 ThinQ might support 4K content. The 4K panel will enhance the viewing experience while watching VR content.

Sony is the only major manufacturer that has smartphones with 4K resolution support. LG has shown less interest in VR, but it seems that it may begin focusing on it starting from next year.

Bringing the 4k resolution to its display will be beneficial for the company and will also put them in line with rivals such as Samsung, who is expected to introduce 4K display with Galaxy S10 and S10+. The LG G8 ThinQ is likely to have the Snapdragon 855 chipset at its heart. However, it is too early to guess the specifications of the device.

LG previously showcased world's first 77-inch transparent flexible OLED display. Blending its transparent and rollable OLED display techs in a single display shows how ahead the company has come in terms of its development. The new panel is capable of the standard Ultra HD (UHD) resolution of 3840 × 2160 with 40 percent transparency.

"LG Display is proud to have a pioneering role in the 50-year history of LCD innovations by introducing world-first and world-best technologies such as IPS," LG Display executive vice president and chief technology officer In-Byeong Kang said in a statement. "We will continue to create innovations in the display industry by establishing a new display paradigm with OLED technology and opening another revolutionary chapter of display history."