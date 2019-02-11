LG G8 ThinQ price revealed online ahead of its official launch

With the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event, we are expecting a lot of action such as smartphone launches and other important announcements. A number of brands are preparing for their next smartphone launches during the event and the South Korean tech giant LG is one of them.

LG is all set to launch its next premium smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ, and the LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphones during the event and has already scheduled an event for the same on February 24th. The LG G8 ThinQ is one of the most anticipated flagships this year and it has been suggested via numerous leaks like most of the upcoming smartphones. Now, the smartphone has been tipped once again online along with its pricing.

The upcoming LG G8 ThinQ is going to carry a hefty price tag which is a lot more than its predecessor LG G7 ThinQ. The LG G8 ThinQ will carry a price tag of $1,199.99 CAD (Rs 64,283 approx). Notably, the price label of the device leaked is in Canadian dollars, therefore, it is being speculated that the smartphone might carry different price range for other markets. Besides, the price mentioned is apparently of the 128GB internal storage variant of the device, so it could be likely that the low-end variant might carry a lower price.

As for the rumored specifications, the LG G8 ThinQ is going to be the first smartphone from the company that will use Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. The processor will be coupled with 6GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking and will offer a storage space of 64GB or 128GB. There will be a 6.1-inch LCD display panel with QHD+ resolution. Also, there will be a 3,500mAh battery to keep things running on the device.

.