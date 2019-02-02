LG G8 ThinQ will feature a 3500 mAh battery with a dedicated headphone jack

LG is expected to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019. The LG G8 ThinQ is expected to be the first smartphone from the company with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. And now, a new leak suggests that the LG G8 ThinQ feature a bigger battery compared to the LG G6 and the LG G7 ThinQ.

According to the leak, the LG G8 ThinQ will come with a massive 3500 mAh battery, which offers 15% more capacity compared to the LG G7 ThinQ. The LG G8 ThinQ feature the BL-T41 battery a standard capacity of 3400 mAh or maximum capacity of 3500 mAh.

LG G8 ThinQ specifications

According to leaks, the LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5C curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage.

Rumors also suggest that the LG G8 ThinQ will have a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack with support for Hi-Fi audio DAC. Reports also indicate that the LG G8 ThinQ will have a physical fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone.

The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top. As mentioned before, the device will have a 3500 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with Qi-based wireless charging capability. Considering the leaked features and specifications of the LG G8 ThinQ, the smartphone is most likely to cost around $1000 or Rs 65,000.

The LG G8 ThinQ will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Sony Xperia XZ4 series of devices. There are also rumors that LG will also launch the LG V50 ThinQ along with the LG G8 ThinQ, which is most likely to be the first 5G smartphone from LG.

via