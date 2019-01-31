LG V50 ThinQ is most likely to launch on the 24th of February with 5G connectivity

LG India recently launched the LG V40 ThinQ in India. The LG V40 ThinQ is available exclusively on Amazon for Rs 49,990. And now, a new leak suggests that the company is working on the successor to the LG V40 ThinQ, the LG V50 ThinQ.

According to reports, the company will launch the LG V50 ThinQ before the launch of the LG G8, which was expected to launch on the 24th of February 2019. LG V50 ThinQ is most likely to launch on the date mentioned above.

The LG V50 ThinQ is expected to be the first LG smartphone with true 5G network capabilities. The LG V50 ThinQ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Snapdragon X50 5G modem for gigabit standards wireless internet speed.

Just like the LG V40 ThinQ, the LG V50 ThinQ will be made available, initially in Korea. The same report suggests that the base variant of the LG V50 ThinQ will retail for KRW 1.3 million (approx. Rs 82,700), making it one of the most expensive LG smartphones.

LG V50 ThinQ leaked specifications

Like the LG V40, the LG V50 ThinQ will feature a 6.3 or 6.4-inch P-OLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is most likely to have a triple camera setup, similar to the one found on the LG V40 ThinQ.

The LG V50 ThinQ will be fueled by a 4000 mAh battery, which is almost 30% bigger than the 3300 mAh battery found on the LG V40 ThinQ. As of now, there is no information on the additional specifications of the LG V50 ThinQ. Considering the features, the LG V50 ThinQ is most likely to compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

