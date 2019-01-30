LG G8 ThinQ expected to launch with waterdrop notch and more: Reports

LG is gearing up to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone the LG G8 ThinQ soon. But before the official launch lot of rumors and speculation has already started surfacing on the web, about the design and specification of the phone. Now a new report has surfaced on the web that the company is planning to adopt the waterdrop notch on its upcoming device.

LG has filed the latest patent in which it has been indicated that the company is making a move towards the waterdrop notch. The South Korea-based company is doing this to provide a higher screen-to-body ratio display.

The patent which is filed by the company also shows a vertical dual-camera at the back panel along with a fingerprint scanner. Looking at the patent design we can safely say that the phone will look very similar to the Essential phone.

The patent sketches also show that the phone will not skip the 3.5mm headphone jack and the SIM tray is placed on the top. The power button is placed on the right side of the phone and the volume rocker key is situated on the left.

The company is said to be planning for unveiling the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone in February at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Along with this LG is also expected to launch mid-range devices at the event.

Recently it was reported that the LG G8 ThinQ will also sport a sound on display technology in which display will work as a speaker. The sound is supposed to be produced by the vibration of the screen.

Let's see what LG is going to bring to the MWC 2019 stage.

Source