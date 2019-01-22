LG G8 ThinQ to launch on the 24th of February 2019: Just a few days before MWC 2019

LG recently launched the LG V40 ThinQ in India, and now, the company is gearing up for the launch of the LG G8 ThinQ. According to a report, the company is all set for the launch of the LG G8 ThinQ days before commencement of MWC 2019.

A good number of OEMs, including Nokia, Sony, Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo are expected to launch their latest flagship smartphones (probably based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC) at MWC 2019. By launching a few days before the MWC 2019, LG will get better media coverage for the LG G8 ThinQ.

According to a Korea publication ETNews, LG will announce the LG G8 ThinQ on the 24th of February at 10:00 AM (Korean timings).

LG G8 ThinQ expected features

Just like the LG V40 ThinQ, The LG G8 ThinQ is expected to come with a triple camera setup with a standard RGB sensor, a Super Wide-Angle lens, and a telephoto lens. The G8 ThinQ is most likely to come with a dual selfie camera setup with an 8 MP standard sensor and a 5 MP Super Wide-Angle lens, similar to the LG V40 ThinQ.

The LG G8 ThinQ will have a QHD+ IPS LCD screen with a water-drop notch, which makes it the first LG smartphone with a compact notch design. The smartphone is most likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device will indeed feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with possible 5G support on select markets. The LG G8 ThinQ is also expected to offer IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The mobile phone will have a 3000 or a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and Qi-based wireless charging with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will come with Android 9 Pie OS with custom LG skin on top.

The LG G8 ThinQ is expected to cost around $700 to $800 for the base variant, and the price is likely to go up to $1000 for the higher storage variants.