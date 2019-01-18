LG G8 renders and 360-degree video emerge online

We have already come across reports that the LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale in India on January 20 via Amazon. In the meantime, there are reports that the company is also working on a new device likely dubbed LG G8. This is believed to be the sequel to the G7+ ThinQ and there are claims that it might be unveiled at the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona late in February.

Now, 91mobiles and @OnLeaks have joined hands to create the first set of 5K renders and the 360-degree video of the smartphone. These renders show the complete design and specification details of the upcoming LG smartphone.

LG G8 renders

As seen in the render and video, the LG G8 appears to be almost similar to its predecessor without much deviation in terms of design. It flaunts a similar glass sandwich design as seen on the yesteryear model. There seem to be some subtle tweaks made to the camera module at the rear, which is placed horizontally. However, it appears to miss the Laser Autofocus feature. And, it is seen to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

The camera arrangement is somewhat unique and it is surprising that this device doesn't get a triple camera module that we saw on the V40 ThinQ. At the front, there seems to be dual selfie cameras as seen on the recent launch from the company in the V series. The LG G8 is rumored to be codenamed Alpha and it appears to flaunt a 6.1-inch display with a wide notch design seen in the initial stages of this trend.

There appears to be a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a speaker grille at the bottom. The power button and SIM card tray are seen at the right and the volume controls appear to be positioned at the left. Also, there seems to be a dedicated Google Assistant button on this smartphone.

However, we need to know that this is just a speculation and it should be considered as a dose of skepticism until there is an official confirmation from the company.