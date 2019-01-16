LG V40 ThinQ will be available in India from the 19th of January on Amazon

Amazon India has officially confirmed that the LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale in India from the 20th of January. The LG V40 ThinQ is the latest flagship smartphone from the company, which is also the first LG smartphone with a triple camera smartphone.

Good news for Prime customers

Amazon India has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available a day early for the prime subscribers, where users can buy the smartphone on the 19th of Jan 12:00 PM. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the pricing of the LG V40 ThinQ.

According to rumors and speculations, the LG V40 ThinQ with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is most likely to cost Rs 44,999.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications

The LG V40 ThinQ comes with a 6.4-inch P-OLED (manufactured by LG) display with QHD+ resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels), protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage with a microSD card slot.

The major highlight of the LG V40 ThinQ is the rear-triple camera setup. The V40 ThinQ is one of the first premium flagship smartphones to feature a triple rear-cameras and a dual selfie camera with a total of five cameras.

The primary camera unit comes with a 12 MP RGB sensor (f/1.5 aperture), 16 MP Super Wide angle lens (f/1.9 aperture), and a 12 MP telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture). The selfie camera unit comes with an 8 MP RGB sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture) super wide angle lens.

The smartphone is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance with MIL-STD 810G certification. The LG V40 ThinQ also supports fast wireless charging (Qi-based).

The mobile device is fueled by a 3300 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with support for fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom LG skin on top. The device will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the Q1 of 2019.