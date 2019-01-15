LG V40 ThinQ India launch confirmed as an Amazon Exclusive: Expected to cost Rs 45,000

The LG V40 ThinQ is the latest flagship smartphone from LG, which is also the first LG smartphone to carry a triple camera setup. The smartphone was launched in mid-2018 in South Korea, and the company is all set to launch the LG V40 ThinQ in India in the next few days.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the LG V40 ThinQ will be launched in India in the next few days (by the end of January 2019), and the smartphone will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in. The report also suggests that the LG V40 ThinQ will retail in India for Rs 45,000.

At the given price of Rs 45,000, the LG V40 ThinQ is definitely one of the premium smartphones, especially under Rs 50,000 price point. Considering the speculated price point, the LG V40 ThinQ is likely to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6T.

LG V40 ThinQ features and specifications

The LG V40 ThinQ has a 6.4-inch P-OLED (Plastic OLED) display with a resolution of 3210 x 1440p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Like the majority of the smartphones launched in 2018, the LG V40 ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is the second gen 10nm processor from Qualcomm with Adreno 630 GPU.

The power-efficient 10nm chipset is coupled with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and the Indian version is expected to come with 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The most impressive aspect of the LG V40 ThinQ is the triple rear-camera setup, which makes it the first LG smartphone to boast three main cameras. The smartphone has a 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP camera with a standard sensor, telephoto lens, and a wide-angle lens. On the front, the device has a dual camera setup with an 8 MP + 5 MP camera setup, latter being a super wide-angle lens.

Just like every other flagship LG smartphones launched in the last few years, the LG V40 ThinQ is IP68 certified against water and dust resistance and is also MIL-STD-810G compliance. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with DAC support.

The LG V40 ThinQ is fueled by a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via a type-C port, and the device also supports Qi-based wireless charging. Lastly, the smartphone offers custom LG UX 7.1, based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device is slated to receive Android 9 Pie update in the Q1 of 2019.

