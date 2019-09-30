LG G8s ThinQ With Hand ID Launched For Rs. 36,990 In India News oi-Vivek

LG has officially unveiled its latest flagship offering -- the LG G8s ThinQ in India. This is a toned-down version of the LG G8 ThinQ, which was originally launched in Q1 2019.

Compared to the LG G8 ThinQ, the G8s ThinQ has a low-resolution display and a triple camera setup that is not as great as the G8. Besides, the phone also has an iPhone X-style notch with a 3D ToF sensor for hand gesture recognition.

LG G8s ThinQ Specifications

The LG G8s ThinQ bestows a 6.21-inch G-OLED display with a full-HD resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with its own layer of custom skin on top.

The triple camera setup at the back consists of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture. Besides, there is an 8MP selfie camera at the front with an a/1.9 aperture assisted by a 3D ToF sensor.

The smartphone uses the 3D ToF sensor to offer Hand ID, where, the sensor will scan superior hand veins. This device can be unlocked using fingerprints, face recognition, and Hand ID. Besides, this feature can also be used to interact with the screen without touching it.

A 3,550 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Just like most of the LG flagship smartphones, the LG G8s ThinQ has a 3.5mm headphone jack and the device is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

Price And Availability

The LG G8s ThinQ will be available from September 29th via offline stores in Just Black color for Rs. 36,990. This device will compete against the likes of the newly launched OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone II, and other flagship smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India