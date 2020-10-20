LG G8X ThinQ Next Flipkart Sale Announced; Features, Price Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG G8X ThinQ has recorded Rs. 350 crores revenue in less than 12 hours at the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. The South Korean tech giant launched the dual-screen handset last year for Rs. 49,999. During this festive sale, the handset also received a massive price cut and at beginning of the sale, it was priced at Rs. 19,990.

However, now the handset is listed on the e-commerce site with a price tag of Rs. 21,990. LG has sold more than 1.75 lakh LG G8x ThinQ in the first 12 hours. However, the handset is currently out of stock.

LG G8X ThinQ Next Sale On Flipkart

Interested customers can grab the handset again on Flipkart starting at 8 PM on October 20 (today). It is available in black color option and comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The company is also giving discount up to Rs. 16,400 on exchange. Besides, there are multiple offers including no-cost EMI option.

Should You Buy LG G8X ThinQ?

The dual-screen phone is usually very expensive and isn't affordable for everyone. However, during the sale, you need to spend only Rs. 21,990 to buy the LG G8X ThinQ. The handset has a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels on the inside and a 2.1-inch Mono Cover Display. It is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

For photography, you get a dual rear camera setup combination of a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP wide-angle lens which is capable of 4K video recording. Upfront, it offers a 32MP camera for selfies. Other goodies of the LG G8X ThinQ include a 4,000 mAh battery a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for HiFi DAC. Do note that, the Flipkart Big Billion Sale will end October 21(tomorrow).

