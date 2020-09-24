ENGLISH

    LG K62, LG K52 With 4,000mAh Battery Announced: What Do They Offer?

    By
    |

    LG continues to expand its K-series with new handsets. The company has launched two handsets -the LG K62 and the LG K52. These phones will sit with the newly launched LG K42 and the LG K71. Both handsets offer a quad rear camera setup, 4,000 mAh battery. The price details are still unknown and they will go on sale starting in October.

    LG K62, LG K52 With 4,000mAh Battery Announced

     

    The LG K62 will be available in White and Sky Blue color options, while the LG K52 will be sold in white, blue, and red color variants. As of now, both phones will be available in European markets including Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. The global availability details are still under wraps.

    LG K62 Features

    Running Android 10 with LG's Q OS on top, there is the octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 SoC under its hood paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage that supports external storage expansion up to 2TB. Coming to the front design, the LG K62 has a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

    A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the handset and it sports a quad rear camera module that houses a 48MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two 2MP depth, and macro shooters. Besides, the 28MP front sensor helps you to take selfies. Other aspects of the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity and lastly, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    LG K52 Features

    The LG K52 also offers the same 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display and gets power from the same chipset as the LG K62. However, the LG K52 comes with a 64GB native storage that is also expandable. For optics, you get the same quad-camera module along with a 48MP main lens.

    Although, the LG K52 offers 13MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device has also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000 mAh battery. Both handsets measure 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4mm dimensions and weigh 186 grams.

    Read More About: lg smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
    X