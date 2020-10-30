LG K92 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG has silently announced a mid-range 5G handset the LG K92 5G. The key highlights of the handset are its Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, a 64MP quad-lens setup, rapid charging technology, and more. The handset features dual-tone at the rear side which has a darker shade at the top and the lower part has a light grey shade.

The LG K92 5G is priced at $359 (approx. Rs. 26,600) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will be sold in the Titan Gray color variant and it will be available for purchase starting November 6 via AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and US Cellular.

LG K92 5G: Specifications

Coming to the features, the LG K92 5G flaunts a 6.7-inch IPS LCD hole-punch display which delivers a Full HD+ resolution. The mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset handles the processing on the LG K92 5G paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 2TB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Running Android 10 with the company's UI, the phone offers four sensors which are housed in a square-shaped at the backside. The camera setup includes a 64MP main lens with an f/1.78 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies and videos, the handset sports a 16MP front-facing camera with a 77-degree field of view.

The LG K92 5G packs a 4,000 mAh battery and stereo speakers along with an LG 3D sound engine. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, it measures 166.37 x 86.36 x 8.38mm dimensions and weighs 202 grams.

LG K92 5G In India

As of now, there is no information about India's launch. At this price point, the LG K92 5G can compete against the OnePlus Nord which is also available with 5G connectivity. The India launch of the LG K92 5G might take some time. As LG has recently launched the LG Wing and the LG Velvet smartphone in India. However, we can't comment on this until the company confirms anything regarding the launch.

