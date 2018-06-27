LG planning to throw in five cameras with its V40

LG's current state might seem like it has a lot to catch up on the photography front. But, company's next flagship might cause a stir among the fans with its camera. According to a new report, LG is working on placing five cameras on the V40. If it's true, it would be the first device to come with five cameras.

The report suggests that the phone will feature dual front cameras, where one sensor or both will support face unlock. It could also use the 3D facial mapping technology. The rear panel will have a triple camera setup comprising a wide angle lens, ultra-wide lens. The report doesn't confirm what the third sensor would be used for. By comparison, the three cameras on the back of the Huawei P20 Pro include an RGB sensor, a monochrome sensor, and a telephoto lens.

Android Police claims that the LG V40 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and will come with a Quad DAC for audio. It will also have a dedicated button for Google Assistant alongside a notch that can be disabled. The report didn't have any information about the pricing of the V40.

While LG's V series has always been impressive on the optics front, it seems like the company is planning a greater push to win more consumers. It remains to be seen whether cramming in five cameras in one phone will be beneficial to the company or it's just another sales gimmick.

Besides, the Android One family might soon have a new addition. Thanks to an alleged collaboration between T-Mobile and LG, we might soon see a new smartphone. According to kernel source code unearthed by an XDA-Developers user, LG has joined forces with the US carrier on launching an exclusive variant of the LG Q7.

The phone will be the first Android One smartphone from the company. The code actually popped up in kernel source of LG Stylo 4 which might launch on the coming days on T-Mobile MVNO MetroPCS. The references to "cv5a" and "sprout" indicate that we're looking at an LG Q7 model and Android One software, respectively.