LG to soon unveil Q7 Android One smartphone

The Android One family might soon have a new addition. Thanks to an alleged collaboration between T-Mobile and LG, we might soon see a new smartphone. According to kernel source code unearthed by an XDA-Developers user, LG has joined forces with the US carrier on launching an exclusive variant of the LG Q7.

The phone will be the first Android One smartphone from the company. The code actually popped up in kernel source of LG Stylo 4 which might launch on the coming days on T-Mobile MVNO MetroPCS. The references to "cv5a" and "sprout" indicate that we're looking at an LG Q7 model and Android One software, respectively.

XDA-Developers also unpacked a list of possible features the device will have. The LG Q7 Android One could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. It will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution. The device will be fuelled by a 3000mAh and Android 8.1 Oreo. But these are just speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Previously, the company unveiled its V35 ThinQ without much fanfare. The smartphone series has now moved to Snapdragon 845 chipset. The smartphone borrows most of its design elements from the V30S ThinQ and upgrades to 6GB of RAM.

The LG V35 ThinQ adorns a 6-inch OLED display with HDR10 support. The camera department also witnessed some upgrades, mostly by borrowing the dual 16 MP camera from the LG G7 ThinQ. It packs a 16MP + 13MP dual camera setup. The front shooter has now been bumped to 8MP in contrast to 5MP on previous variants. It also features the Super Bright Camera mode (pixel binning) seen on the G7.

The smartphone has company's signature Quad DAC and various sound upgrades such as DTS:X (with 3D virtualization up to 7.1 audio). The smartphone will come bundled with a pair of Bang & Olufsen headphones. Additionally, the device has IP68 water resistance, similar to LG's other flagships. The smartphone draws power from a 3,300mAh battery which is 10 percent larger compared to G7's battery. It also supports wireless charging and Quick Charge 3.0.