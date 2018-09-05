LG Q Stylus+ with 6.2-inch display and 4GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 21,990

LG Q Stylus+ has been launched in India as the sequel to the Stylus 3 that made its way to the country last year. This latest offering from the company is priced at Rs. 21,990 and will be available in two color variants such as Moroccan Blue and Aurora Black.

Unveiled in June this year, the LG Q Stylus+ is designed to meet the military-grade durability and is MIL-STD-810G certified. The smartphone features IP68 certification, which makes sure that it is resistant to dust and water.

LG Q Stylus+ specifications

The LG smartphone bestows a 6.2-inch FHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels resulting in a pixel density of 389 ppi. The display is topped with a layer of 2.5D curved glass as well. At its heart, the smartphone uses an octa-core MediaTek MT6750S processor that is teamed up with Mali T860 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage space as well.

On the imaging front, the LG Q Stylus+ comes equipped with a 16MP camera at its rear along with LED flash and PDAF. There is an 8MP selfie camera at the front for video calling and clicking selfies.

Connectivity wise, the latest LG smartphone to arrive in India comes powered by 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C 2.0. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped by the company's custom interface out of the box.

As its name indicates, the smartphone comes with a stylus included in the package. This stylus is said to be capable of recognizing and recording the handwritten notes. It is also designed to be used for personalizing the images and videos that are captured by the device to create animated GIFs. Under its hood, the smartphone employs a 3300mAh battery along with support for fast charging.

Lags behind in the competition

Priced at Rs. 21,990, this smartphone could be lagging behind the competition that exists in the market right now. We say so as there are better-specced smartphones in this price bracket featuring dual cameras, powerful hardware and capacious battery. However, the durable design could be its USP.