LG Q6 to release in markets across the world in the coming weeks

LG has announced that its recently launched smartphone LG Q6 will be available in many markets across the world starting this week. First, the device will be released in South Korea before eventually making its way to the countries of "Asia, Europe, Middle East and the Americas".

Just to remind you, the LG Q6 is considered as the waterproof, mini version of the flagship Q6. It comes in three memory variants; LG Q6, LG Q6+ and LG Q6a. All the LG Q6 variants sport a 5.5-inch display that delivers a full HD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels along with a pixel density of 442 ppi. Both the chassis and edge of the screen are curved a bit.

LG has also employed 7000 series aluminum frame along the edges of the LG Q6 phones. Keeping up with the recent trend all the LG Q6 models come with minimal bezels around their displays. Under the hood, the smartphones come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset.

Storage wise, the LG Q6+ features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The LG Q6 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage. Lastly, being a low-end model, the LG Q6a offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space.

As for the imagery department, the smartphones adorn a 13MP rear camera accompanied by a single LED flash light. Likewise, there is a 5MP wide-angle selfie camera at the front that is equipped with a face recognition sensor.

On the software front, the handsets run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with LG's UX 6.0 layer on top. Powering the devices is a non-removable 3000mAh battery.

Connectivity options offered by the LG Q6 include LTE/3G/2G data connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, v4.2 Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type-B 2.0. Curiously, the LG Q6 models do not have a fingerprint sensor, which is quite unusual.

These three phones measure 142.5×69.3×8.1 mm and weigh 149 grams. The LG Q6+ is available in colors like Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Marine. The LG Q6 comes in colors such as Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White and Terra Gold. The color variants of LG Q6a are Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Terra Gold.

LG has said that pricing and exact date of availability will be announced locally in each market.