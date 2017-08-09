LG Q6 with FullVision display, Snapdragon 435 launched at Rs. 14,990

As expected, the LG Q6 has just been launched in India for Rs. 14,990. Offered in Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Terra Gold color options, the smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon starting from tomorrow.

One of the key highlights of the LG Q6 is its 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display with the resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. Other than that, the device comes with facial recognition technology and MIL-STD 810G certification. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor (4 Cortex A53 chips running at 1.4GHz and 4 Cortex A53 chips clocked at 1.1Ghz.

The processor is paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The LG Q6 also offers 32GB of internal storage space, which can be further expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with LG's UX 6.0 layer on top. To keep the lights on there is also a 3000mAH built-in battery unit.

To talk about the optics department, the LG Q6 flaunts a 13MP rear-facing main camera with LED flash. Likewise, there is a 5MP selfie camera that is equipped with a 100-degree wide-angle lens.

The smartphone's connectivity suite offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS / GLONASS, USB OTG, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio. The handset measures 142.5×69.3×8.1mm and weighs 149g.

The only drawback the LG Q6 has is that it doesn't feature a fingerprint scanner. Well, if not for all, this might be a deal breaker for some customers.

As mentioned earlier, the LG Q6 will be up for sale from tomorrow. Notably, it comes with up to 50GB additional data for Jio customers, one-time free screen replacement within 6 months, Rs. 3,200 worth of in-game freebies.