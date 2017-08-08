Media invite confirms August 31 launch for LG V30

LG's next flagship was expected to launch at the end of this month. Proving the speculations right, LG has just sent out media invites for the LG V30 launch.

According to the press invite acquired by GSMArena, the smartphone will be unveiled at an event on August 31 in Berlin.

The launch event will kick off at 2 PM PST (3:30 PM IST). As you can see from the invite, LG has focused on the optics department of the LG V30. Going by the information we have obtained so far, the smartphone will feature a rear dual camera setup with dual-tone LED flash placed on its right.

The real images of the device that we posted early today also reveal a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Talking about other specs, the LG V30 is confirmed to feature a 6-inch QHD+ FullVision display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. The company has employed POLED panels on its upcoming flagship, so its display will be slightly curved. Moreover, the display will be covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection.

The smartphone will also sport a higher screen to body ratio and thinner bezels than its predecessors.

As for innards, the LG V30 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 4GB of RAM. It will offer 64GB of default storage space, which should be further expanded. On the software front, the device is likely to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box.

In addition, the LG V30 is said to feature the IP68 water and dust resistant certification. This indicates that there will be a sealed battery, which could be non-removable unlike the previous models in the V series. The smartphone is said to get the power from a 3200mAh battery.

There's more, the smartphone could arrive with a kind of Bang & Olufsen audio system.

