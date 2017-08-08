LG V30 real images surface; Glass back, dual cameras confirmed

LG V30 is one of the most anticipated smartphones this year. Other than specs and features, a lot has been talked about its design as well. Many designers have made concept renders of the device.

Now, it seems like there is no need for that. Thanks to an advertising campaign, we have come across actual images of the LG V30. The campaign called "Find Your Frame" is organized in conjunction with hitRECord.org, a production company owned by Hollywood actor, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A similar type of campaign was organized for the LG V20 and V10 as well.

So basically, the participants in the campaign have to make memorable videos using the LG V30. If the video is liked by LG, it will use the footage in one of the LG V30's ads. Although the video clips were supposed to stay under the wraps, reliable leakster Ronald Quandt has leaked images from some of the clips. And guess what? The smartphone matches the schematic that appeared online earlier.

LG V30 leaked thanks to public HitRecord contest from LG... https://t.co/BRiTw00i92 pic.twitter.com/ORXmSgnC8H — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2017

As you can see, the LG V30 shown in the images is in Ice Platinum color. The rear panel of the phone reveals it will sport a glass back which appears to be a fingerprint magnet as smudges are present.

The horizontal dual camera setup is placed at the center of the device and is slightly protruded. The LED flash and a laser focus module are placed beside the camera sensors.

You can also spot the circular fingerprint scanner. Interestingly, the smartphone has both "LG V30" and the LG logo written on its back.

Besides this, in one image, you can see the LG V30's camera app with the controls extending to where you would usually find the bottom bezel. The curved corners of the OLED display are quite apparent as well.

The LG V30 is expected to get launched at the IFA 2017 in Berlin. LG recently revealed some interesting details about the smartphone in a post. You can read about it here.