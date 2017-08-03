LG V30 officially confirmed to feature a 6-inch OLED display

LG is currently prepping for the launch of its next flagship LG V30. Going by the speculations, the smartphone will be unveiled at the IFA 2017 in Berlin.

So far, the rumor mill has been quite active with the LG V30. Now, LG has pushed out a press release to reveal some interesting information about the smartphone. The company says that its next flagship will be "the first ever device to feature a plastic OLED FullVision display." If you remember, the LG G Flex 2 from 2015 was the last LG smartphone to feature an OLED panel.

The decision has been taken by LG because OLED displays in smartphones are ideal for VR applications, one of the main growth areas in the smartphone industry.

"Expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones," said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, while commenting on the matter.

"With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products," he adds further.

LG also confirmed that the LG V30 will be coming with a 6-inch display. However, to provide better one hand usage, the smartphone's body will be smaller than last year's LG V20.

The screen will be made of plastic so that the so-called P-OLED display can feature curved edges for a better feel in the hand. As compared to the V20, the top and bottom bezels have been reduced by 20 and 50 percent. The display will be even protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that incorporates shatter-resistant technology.

What's more, using advanced encapsulation and pixel-scanning technology, the burn-in problem that has affected OLED technology in the past has been all but eliminated in the P-OLED technology in LG's upcoming device.

Another interesting revelation made by the press release is that the LG logo has been moved from the bottom of the display to the back of the phone to maximize viewable screen space.