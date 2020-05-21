LG Q61 Arrives As Rebadged K61 With 48MP Quad-Cameras, 4,000 mAh Battery News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has launched a new device in its Q smartphone lineup dubbed the Q61. The device comes as an affordable offering and has been launched in South Korea. The LG Q61 key highlights comprise an FHD+ display, a quad-camera module, and an entry-level MediaTek processor. That's not it the device has also got military-grade certification which makes it durable. Following are the details:

LG Q61 Hardware And Software Features

The LG Q61 has been announced as the rebadged LG K61 that debuted earlier this year in the international market. It sports a 6.5-inch display which offers 19:5:9 aspect ratio and has a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution.

It features a punch-hole which is positioned on the top-left. This in-display camera cut-out comprises of a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The primary camera setup at the rear comprises of a 48MP primary sensor paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

The device also has a 5 MP depth sensor and a 2MP additional sensor for macro shots. Handling all the multitasking is the 2.3 GHz octa-core octa-core MediaTek MT6765 processor which is also known as the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

The processor is aided by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device is announced with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with up to 2TB microSD card support. As far as the software is concerned, the device will ship with the Android 10 OS.

The device comes with additional features like a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel and a dedicated Google Assistant button and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for the immersive audio experience.

Also, the LG Q61 comes with MIL-STD 810G military-grade certification that adds up to its durability. In terms of connectivity, it offers a 4GG VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,000 mAh battery is what drives the unit.

As for the pricing, the LG Q61 is announced at 369,600 won which is around Rs. 22,771 approx in Indian currency. The smartphone will be up for grabs starting 29 May in South Korea and will be available in white color option. Its availability details in India is currently not disclosed, but we will keep a tab on it.

